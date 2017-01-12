Need a good TPU case for your phone without breaking the bank? Ringke makes quality TPU cases for a variety of different phones; usually they retail on Amazon for about $9.99. However, using these discount codes will lower the price of the cases down to just three to four dollars instead. You really can’t beat that price for a phone case, especially if you haven’t picked one up for your new Pixel device.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Slim Thin & Light Case in Royal Gold for $2.94 – use code – 5PAGV3DK



Slim Thin & Light Case in Frost White for $2.90 – use code – JTSE376E

Google Pixel

TPU Bumper Clear Back Case in Smoke Black for $3.96 – use code – 5J2GAFDI

LG G5

Slim Thin & Light Case in Black $3.90 – use code – F2AWLBU7



TPU Bumper Clear Back Case in Clear $3.90 – use code – IZSDCIGC

There are also some hefty deals to be had on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases if you happen to use those for some strange reason.