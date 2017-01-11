If you’re like me and you like to keep a lot of music, ebooks, comics, and other media on your phone so you have something to do during downtime, then you’ll want to hop on this deal pronto.

Amazon is offering a 64GB SanDisk microSD card for only $15.99, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this higher capacity card. It’s only $5 more than the 32GB card and the next size up is 128GB for $39.99.

Of course, these aren’t the fancy new SanDisk Ultra A1 cards that we previewed at CES, since those can actually make the apps you install onto it run faster than they might on one of these. Still, none of these cards cost $199, either.