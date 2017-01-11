Google renamed its Google Keyboard to Gboard back in December, but plenty of reports of lag persist, with some describing lag while using the keyboard no matter which device it’s on. One report describes the issue of having an app open that takes text input and locking the phone, only to have the phone lag massively when the phone is unlocked and the app re-opened.

Now a new update for Gboard has arrived in the Google Play Store and it seemingly fixes these lag issues that people have experienced. Glide typing is no longer a laggy experience and you should be able to switch between multiple languages with no lag issues cropping up. Additionally, the patch seems to address issues with lag for autocorrect and suggestions, which now pop up instantly.

The update is now live in the Google Play Store, so if you’re experiencing any of these issues when using Gboard, make sure you download the update. If it’s not available for you yet, you can get the new update directly from APKMirror.