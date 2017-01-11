Huawei is getting ready to take the wraps off of the successor to its massively successful Huawei P9 , likely at Mobile World Congress this year. The Chinese company has begun sending out press invitations for its Mobile World Congress 2017 press conference, which takes place in Barcelona starting February 26th.

The Huawei P10 has been rumored for several months now and we’ve seen a few leaked photos of what appears to be the back of the phone, but no solid confirmation on what it will actually look like when it debuts. Rumors for specs have been all over the place, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor and could feature a curved display similar to the Galaxy Edge series from Samsung.

With the big reveal coming next month, a Huawei exec confirmed they expect to ship the phone either in March or April depending on several factors. The phone is expected to come in two variants as well, one with 4GB RAM/64GB of storage and another with 6GB RAM/128GB of storage. We’ll have to wait until February to see the full details.