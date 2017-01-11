In case you missed it amidst all the CES noise, Phandroid is giving away an Honor 6X! It’s going super cheap for the quality you’re getting in Honor’s latest flash sale as it is, but what can beat free?

If you want to enter to win, though, you’ll have to act fast, as the clock is ticking: there are 10 hours left to enter as of this writing (which translate to about 11PM Eastern time, in case you’re curious).

Thankfully, entering is super quick and simple. Sign into the widget below using your preferred method, and perform one of the listed actions to earn entry tickets, with the maximum earnable amount being 16. Some of them are as simple as visiting our Facebook page or subscribing to us on YouTube.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Keep in mind that you have to qualify in these 3 areas:

Must be 18+ years of age

Must be in the USA (with valid postal address)

Must use valid e-mail address

If all of that applies to you then you’re good to go. Hurry up and enter, and good luck to all!