Jan 11th, 2017

Google has been increasingly focused on making sure Google Play and Android apps function well on recent Chromebooks. We saw a teaser of the big future Google has planned at CES, with Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro advertising their support for the Google Play Store right out of the box.

Now it looks like Nougat could be rolling out to a collection of Chromebooks, as one reader of Chrome Unboxed has shared a series of screenshots showcasing his Lenovo Thinkpad Chromebook running Android 7.1.1. Keep in mind this Chromebook is on the Canary channel so it receives experimental test builds. After reading this post I checked my own Samsung Chromebook 3 and was disappointed to see it doesn’t have the update.

So what’s so special about Android Nougat appearing on Chromebooks?

With Android Nougat came the ability to resize your apps to use them side-by-side and perform a bit of multi-tasking on your phone. While support for this feature is still spotty at best because it requires developers to support it, it’s a godsend on Chromebooks with their larger screens designed to be used in this way.

Pretty soon the huge fleet of Chromebooks produced by several manufacturers will have access to millions of quality Android apps that work out of the box and provide a great user experience. With access to Android apps on Chromebooks, Google instantly becomes a more appealing alternative to traditional Windows laptops.

This takes a page out of the Lenovo Yoga Book playbook and it could mean the spread of Android beyond more than just powering people’s pocket devices and wearables.
local_offer    Android   Android Nougat   Chromebook  

stars Further Reading

Android Wear 2.0 coming in February according to email

Nexus 6 suffers speakerphone issue

Watch this crazy timeline of Android version distribution

ZenFone 3 gets Nougat

Hands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertLatest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T
closeOnePlus pushes the latest OxygenOS Nougat update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

4

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

5

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

6

more_vertHands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro
closeHands-on: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is built to compete with the iPad Pro [VIDEO]

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertLG G6 to have 18:9 5.7-inch QHD display
closeLG announces new 18:9 QHD LCD panel for the LG G6

The unveiling of the LG G6 is still more than a month away, but it looks like LG isn’t interested in waiting until Mobile World Congress to share important details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. After revealing that the LG G6 would not be a modular device, LG has now announced the new “QHD+” display …

10

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.