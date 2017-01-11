Need a battery boost while you’re playing Pokemon Go or watching movies on the subway? Power banks are a great way to get that extra bit of juice if you don’t mind carrying them around with you all day and Amazon has a great deal on Aukey’s 20,000mAh pack for today only.

Use the code AUK2MAHQ on the item in your cart to get the normal price of $34.99 reduced to just $27.99. With that much charging power, you could charge your Galaxy S7 Edge three and a half times or your Nexus 9 tablet almost three times.

This particular power bank is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 and it features both microSD and lightning cable input. There’s no USB-C on this one, sorry. If you’re looking for a good power bank that also includes USB-C support, check out this Aukey powerbank. It’s the same price as this one at a discount, but it’s only 16,000mAh instead of the larger capacity.