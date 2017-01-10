Jan 10th, 2017

It’s no secret that CES is filled with weird gadgets and doohickies, but every once in a while “weird” intersects with “useful.” The “VR shoes” from Cerevo is one such item. Anyone that has played with a VR device, whether it’s Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift, knows that walking around is difficult. It usually requires a traditional controller or “teleporting” from spot to spot. VR shoes aim to get your legs in the game.

The official name of the VR shoes is Cerevo Taclim, which also includes a pair of hand controllers. The shoes are clearly the star of the show. They work essentially how you’d expect, as motion controllers for your feet. You can kick in real life and you will kick in virtual reality. Move your feet up and down to mimic walking and you will move in virtual reality.

Cerevo takes the experience a step further with haptic feedback. The shoes attempt to simulate different surfaces with haptic vibration. It’s similar to how a controller rattles when you get jacked up by a linebacker in Madden. You might feel silly wearing these high-tech shoes, but VR isn’t about how you look in the real world. It’s about the virtual experience.

Virtual reality is a big deal right now. We’re still trying to figure out the best way to do things, such as walking in games. Taclim isn’t the first device to attempt to solve the problem, but it might be the most realistic for the average person. Strapping controllers to your feet is a lot easier than putting a treadmill in your living room. Are you interested in something like this?

Cerevo doesn’t have any pricing information or even a timeframe for when these will be available. We also don’t know if they will be compatible with popular VR headsets.

