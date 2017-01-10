The Vizio E, P, and M series smart 4K TVs have the newly renamed “Chromecast built-in” functionality. As the name implies, this means the TVs act exactly like a Chromecast. You can cast stuff from your phone to the TV with ease. Vizio has updated their SmartCast app with a new home page and better navigation.

The home page now has larger buttons and a simpler interface. Vizio added a section for “Cast Apps,” which has shortcuts for apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. It’s also a great way to find more Chromecast apps to download. Of course, casting still works from other apps, if you don’t want to use Vizio’s SmartCast app.

Anyone have one of these Vizio smart 4K TVs? How do you like it?

[via Engadget]