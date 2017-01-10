FlashSteals has an actual steal available today. This is a listing for the Samsung fast wireless charging stand, and it’s yours for just $24.99.

To even get close to this price at, say, Amazon, you’d have to settle for a refurbished unit, and even that is going for $29.99 right now. FlashSteals will get a brand new unit complete with a warranty to your door.

The fast wireless charging stand is compatible with any Qi-enabled device, however if you have Samsung’s premier smartphones of the past couple years — including the Galaxy S7 family, Galaxy S6 family, and the Galaxy Note 5 — you’ll charge at speeds comparable to the speeds you get when charging over the wire.

FlashSteals has the device available in either black or white, and you’ll have to be in the US if you want to take advantage. Head here to purchase one before it’s too late.