Yesterday, HMD sort of half-announced the Nokia 6, though not to much fanfare. It’s an affordable Nokia device comprised of the following:

5.5-inch FHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

16MP Rear Camera

Android 7.0 Nougat

Looks fine on paper, though with a not-so-exciting chipset we’re hoping that it won’t take much money to be married back into the Nokia family (and we also hope that they don’t make a trend of it for their other 5 upcoming phones). This device was made for China, though, so we’re hoping that their global effort is much more exciting.

Anyway, we saw the official version in Black, but we now know a Silver model is on the way thanks to the TENAA. Neato. Chinese patrons will be able to snag one later this month.

