You may not be interested in Meizu phones, but the company sneakily had a great 2016. Meizu held an official event in China today. One of the things they talked about is how they sold 22 million units last year. It was a record-breaking year for Meizu.

Obviously, a large portion of those phones were sold in China. Over 90%, in fact. But that still marked an accomplishment for Meizu. Nearly 10% of devices were sold outside of Chine. That may not sound like much, but it’s a big deal for Chinese manufacturers. We recently unboxed one of Meizu’s phones that had been released outside of China.

Manufacturers like Meizu play a big part in Android’s success. Android wouldn’t be nearly as popular if it was only on a handful of flagship devices that are only available in the US.

