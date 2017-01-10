Jan 10th, 2017

Meizu’s smartphones have been around for a long time, but the company is finally breaking out of the Chinese market with smartphones which can compete with mainstream flagship devices. The Meizu Pro 6 Plus is no exception. This new device offers nearly everything a high-end device should these days at a price that’s significantly lower than you’d expect – roughly $480.

The spec sheet of the Meizu Pro 6 Plus includes a 5.7-inch HQD 3D touch display, Exynos 8890 (that’s the same chip Samsung used with the international variant of the Galaxy S7), 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB storage options, a fingerprint sensor built into the physical home button and a 3,400 mAh battery.

The front-facing 5MP camera is pretty standard, but the 12MP main camera can capture 4K video, sports 4-axis optical image stabilization, includes laser and phase detection autofocus and has a 5-LED circular flash which is blindingly bright.

While there’s nothing special about the phone’s design, the Pro 6 Plus has a premium metal unibody finish. Even the packaging of the phone is premium, built from hard plastic rather than those flimsy cardboard boxes we’re used to seeing. Like most other phones these days, the bottom edge of Meizu’s new device crams in the phone’s speaker, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Since Meizu doesn’t have an official relationship with Google, the phone doesn’t come with the Google Play Store or any of Google’s apps pre-installed. However, Meizu does include a Google Services installer which will allow you to install the Play Store and Google Services on the phone in less than 5 minutes. The company’s Flyme OS UI on top of Android Marshmallow is simple, but it doesn’t have an app drawer. But if that’s an issue for you, it can be remedied by installing a third-party launcher.

Having only used the phone for a few days, we’ve noticed that the device is fast, responsive and manages to take decent pictures. In our full Meizu Pro 6 Plus review we’ll be using the phone as our daily driver and will share a lot more detail regarding its performance, battery life and camera quality. If there is anything in particular you’d like us to touch on in the review, let us know in the comments.
