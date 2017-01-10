Jan 10th, 2017

Android Wear had a rough time in 2016 and it looks like Huawei is cleaning up shop on some of its old devices. The Huawei Watch designed for women is no longer shown on the main Huawei website and it shows as discontinued or in very limited stock at other retailers across the web.

This really isn’t that surprising as smartwatches in general have underperformed in 2016 when compared to the previous year. Data from the IDC shows that 2.7 million smartwatches were shipped in Q3 of 2016, which is a decrease of 51.6% compared to the 5.6 million watches shipped in Q3 2015.

The Huawei Jewel and Elegant were first made available in the US in May of last year, which means they’ve had a few months shy of a year on the market before being removed. It’s likely that Huawei has plans to introduce new Android Wear devices once Android Wear 2.0 is available sometime later this year, but we’ll have to wait for their announcements at Mobile World Congress to see.

For now if you know a lady in need of a gorgeous smartwatch, you’ve got a limited time available to snag one.

local_offer    Huawei   Huawei Watch  

stars Further Reading

Huawei plans to release a Tango-enabled smartphone

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

The Huawei Mate 9 is coming to the US for $599

Honor Magic first look

Honor 6X Giveaway

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

4

more_vertLatest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T
closeOnePlus pushes the latest OxygenOS Nougat update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

5

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

6

more_vertHands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro
closeHands-on: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is built to compete with the iPad Pro [VIDEO]

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.