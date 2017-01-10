Android Wear had a rough time in 2016 and it looks like Huawei is cleaning up shop on some of its old devices. The Huawei Watch designed for women is no longer shown on the main Huawei website and it shows as discontinued or in very limited stock at other retailers across the web.

This really isn’t that surprising as smartwatches in general have underperformed in 2016 when compared to the previous year. Data from the IDC shows that 2.7 million smartwatches were shipped in Q3 of 2016, which is a decrease of 51.6% compared to the 5.6 million watches shipped in Q3 2015.

The Huawei Jewel and Elegant were first made available in the US in May of last year, which means they’ve had a few months shy of a year on the market before being removed. It’s likely that Huawei has plans to introduce new Android Wear devices once Android Wear 2.0 is available sometime later this year, but we’ll have to wait for their announcements at Mobile World Congress to see.

For now if you know a lady in need of a gorgeous smartwatch, you’ve got a limited time available to snag one.