Someone hit Twitter with supposed images of the HTC Ocean Note (which rumor say will ultimately launch as the HTC U Ultra), and then they swiftly removed the details. Hooray for the eagle-eyed soul who was able to get them up on Imgur before that happened. The legitimacy of the photos are still in question, but here they are anyway.

The device in question takes its cues from HTC’s most recent smartphones, save for that Samsung-esque camera sensor on the rear. The device seemingly sports a glass back, a front-facing fingerprint sensor beneath its display, and even a secondary display sitting above the main one ala LG’s V lineup. We can also see the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, something previous rumors told us to expect.

With that, OnLeaks also had a bit of info to add to the pile ahead of HTC’s January 12th announcement. According to him, the HTC U Ultra will feature a 6-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The device is also said to feature a dual-lens rear camera with 24MP and 13MP cameras (though we can’t be sure how accurate this is as the photo seemingly only shows one), and a 4,000mAh battery. Circle back with us in a couple of days for all the official details.

