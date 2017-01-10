Jan 10th, 2017

Someone hit Twitter with supposed images of the HTC Ocean Note (which rumor say will ultimately launch as the HTC U Ultra), and then they swiftly removed the details. Hooray for the eagle-eyed soul who was able to get them up on Imgur before that happened. The legitimacy of the photos are still in question, but here they are anyway.

The device in question takes its cues from HTC’s most recent smartphones, save for that Samsung-esque camera sensor on the rear. The device seemingly sports a glass back, a front-facing fingerprint sensor beneath its display, and even a secondary display sitting above the main one ala LG’s V lineup. We can also see the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, something previous rumors told us to expect.

With that, OnLeaks also had a bit of info to add to the pile ahead of HTC’s January 12th announcement. According to him, the HTC U Ultra will feature a 6-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The device is also said to feature a dual-lens rear camera with 24MP and 13MP cameras (though we can’t be sure how accurate this is as the photo seemingly only shows one), and a 4,000mAh battery. Circle back with us in a couple of days for all the official details.

[via Reddit]
local_offer    HTC  HTC Ocean  HTC Ocean Note  htc u  HTC U Play  htc u ultra  

stars Further Reading

HTC prepping a Vive phone?

T-Mobile rolling out Nougat update for HTC 10

The HTC X10 is rumored to come later this month

HTC Ocean Note is actually the U Ultra

LineageOS nightlies come to HTC 10

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

4

more_vertLatest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T
closeOnePlus pushes the latest OxygenOS Nougat update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

5

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

6

more_vertHands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro
closeHands-on: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is built to compete with the iPad Pro [VIDEO]

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.