Yesterday we reported on a mysterious banner appearing in the Google Voice app, asking users to “try the new version of Google Voice.” Interestingly enough, there was no update for Google Voice to go along with the banner, so it seems like Google pulled the trigger on that notification just a little too early.

The Verge reached out to Google to ask about the banner and any possibility for future updates for the service and a Google spokesperson had this to say about it.

Sorry, it looks like we must have dialed the wrong number! But don’t worry, this wasn’t a prank call. We’re working on some updates to Google Voice right now. We have you on speed dial and we’ll be sure to share what we’ve been up to just as soon as we can.

The banner page redirects here and some people are able to see the page while others aren’t. Could this breathing new life into Google Voice have anything to do with Google killing the Hangouts API for third-parties?

Google has a history of abandoning its products once new products are out, so it’s surprising to see the company refocusing on Google Voice when Allo and Duo are now available. Google Voice has had a long and storied history of being seemingly abandoned by Google, as some of its features were merged into Hangouts to offer unlimited calling. The Google Voice Android app hasn’t been updated since May of last year and even then, it was only for bug fixes.