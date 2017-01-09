Jan 9th, 2017

Ever since Google went all-in on Hangouts, Google Voice has sort of been stuck in this weird state of limbo. It’s relied on too heavily by many users (those like me who have chosen to use the service as their primary phone number), but it’s obvious Google hasn’t been giving the service the attention it so desperately needs.

It seems Google is finally getting ready to take Google Voice off the back burner and cook up something good for users with something they’re calling “the new Google Voice.” So what is it? That part’s not immediately clear.

Users visiting their Google Voice inbox are being greeted by a banner at the top that says to “The new Google Voice is here,” followed by a big “TRY NOW” link. Unfortunately, the link — https://www.google.com/voice/b/0/redirection/new — doesn’t actually do anything, just refreshes the user’s inbox to the same crusty old version of Google Voice we’ve been using for years now. Go figure.

It’s obvious Google got a little ahead of themselves here, publishing the banner before the service has been made officially official. But if we were betting men, we’d put money on Google announcing something new for Google Voice any day now. The big question is whether Google is only planning for a new site redesign, or if this could also mean we’ll be seeing a completely overhauled app as well. *fingers crossed*
local_offer    Google Voice  

stars Further Reading

Google Voice having trouble sending messages to other GV numbers

Google Voice for Android app updated after a year

Google Voice's voicemail transcriptions suck 49% less

Google Voice user survey looks for feedback

Google Voice MMS issue

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

4

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

5

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

6

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

7

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

8

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

9

more_vertHonor 6X Giveaway
closeGIVEAWAY: Win an Honor 6X from Phandroid!

We’re giving away an Honor 6X and entering to win couldn’t be easier!

10

more_vertAndroid bug causing some Nexus 6P devices to bootloop
closeGoogle is aware of the bug that’s causing Nexus 6P bootloops

A bug first reported in December of last year seems to be gaining momentum as multiple Nexus 6P owners are reporting bootloop problems with their device.