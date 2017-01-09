Samsung historically looks to introduce new software services with each major smartphone launch. For the forthcoming Galaxy S8, their next big trick will be a personal assistant named Bixby to compete with the likes of Google Assistant. They’re also planning a version of Samsung Pay designed to make for easy online payments at websites.

While the details of both are still sketchy, we can at least say that their existences are officially confirmed. The company accidentally referred to both forthcoming services on an internal Samsung Pay login portal at their Korean website.

Right now, they’re just options in a list, and Samsung Pay Mini’s presence is self-explanatory. But the presence of Bixby gives us our first expectation on functionality, with its inclusion in this list suggesting that Samsung’s virtual assistant will play some sort of role in helping you make online and mobile payments (something we’ve heard before).

How much it can actually enhance those functions remains to be seen, but it’s always nice to know what we can look forward to ahead of time, and we’re hoping it won’t be long before we learn more about the new goodies that’ll make Samsung confident enough to push 60 million Galaxy S8s out of the door.

[via SamMobile]