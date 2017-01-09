Jan 9th, 2017

OnePlus barely met its self-imposed deadline of releasing Android Nougat for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, but it seems there were some issues with the software update. The biggest issue was giving users problems while trying to download apps from the Play Store.

Now, OnePlus has released OxygenOS 4.0.1 which aims to fix these issues while providing other bug fixes for the devices. It seems that although the issues are still plaguing devices, OnePlus has offered a few different solutions for users.

Known Issues and Fixes

  • Apps might not download from Play Store.
    • If you are trying to download via Data Roaming, it will not work. This is a known Google issue.
    • Please follow Google’s troubleshooting steps and see if the problem is resolved.
    • Try turning on Battery Saving Mode and reset Play Store app preferences.
    • If you have these 3 apps installed: Truecaller, AVG Antivirus and PayTm, please try to force stop or uninstall them before performing download from Play Store.
  • If you still experience mobile data issues caused by APN, please go to APN settings page and manually choose try all the options. In the case that mobile data is still unusable, please send me a pm along with affected career and device model.
  • WiFi connectivity might still fluctuate, if you experience this issue, please send me a pm.

If you’ve been one of the unlucky users to fall victim to this bug, head over to the OnePlus Forums link below to voice your concerns. Considering the amount of support OnePlus usually provides in its forums, you could end up getting your problem fixed pretty quickly.

If you’re interested in everything the OnePlus 3T has to offer, check out our full review here. If you’ve already purchased the device for yourself, let us know what you think about it.

