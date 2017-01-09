Jan 9th, 2017

The Huawei P9 and P9 Plus have been a massive success for the Chinese company, with over 10 million sales for the smartphone to date. Now it looks like we could be seeing the successor to those phones released sometime this Spring, according to Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are likely to be released in March or April and rumors suggest the device could have a curved screen.

Specs and pricing details haven’t been revealed for the new handsets yet, but rumors suggest that the phone will feature a 5.5″ QHD display with a display that’s said to be “inspired by the Galaxy S7 Edge.” Inside the phone it’s rumored to be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 processor, with at least 4GB of RAM but some rumors suggest 6GB. It’s possible that it will be sold in different variants that mix 4GB RAM/64GB of storage and 6GB RAM/128GB of storage.

We’ll have to wait until Mobile World Congress to find out more about Huawei’s plans, but given the massive success that the P9 and P9 Plus was for the company, we expect to see the Chinese manufacturer bringing out the big guns for its reveal this year.

