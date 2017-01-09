Lost cost Android tablets are a dime a dozen these days, but performance out of those cheap Chinese tablets leaves a lot to be desired. If you’re looking for a device to watch movies or play games on for under a couple hundred bucks, it’s hard to go wrong with the Fire HD 10, especially at this price.

Amazon is offering a certified refurbished Fire HD 10 for only $149.99 after you use the code FIRE10 at checkout. It’s worth noting that Amazon’s certified refurbished products are backed by the same warranty they give their new products, so if you’re concerned about the tablet acting up down the road you’ll have that great warranty.

The device features a 10.1″ screen with 1280 X 800 resolution. It’s powered by a quad-core 1.5GHz processor with a front-facing camera available. The tablet will also soon be integrated with Alexa, so you can interact with your voice to ask questions, shop and more.

This specific deal is good for the 16GB version with special offers, but if you’re not keen on those special offers you can pay more down the line to remove them from your device. As something for the kids or what you use to watch TV and movies, you can’t go wrong for the price.