CES 2017 was a huge event for Xiaomi as it marked the company’s first time at the event. Throughout the press conference, the company announced a few new products including the Mi TV 4, Xiaomi Router HD, and the white version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX. However, the fun didn’t stop there.

Image courtesy of Gizmochina

At the hands-on portion of the event, Xiaomi showed off 3 new color variants for the Xiaomi Mi Note 2. The device was launched back in October and was initially launched in just Black and Silver, but now adds Green, Pink, and Purple variants to the mix.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Specs

Display: 5.7-inch FHD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

Front Camera: 8MP

Rear Camera: 22.5MP

Battery: 4,070mAh w/ Quick Charge 3.0

Fingerprint Scanner

Unfortunately, it seems that Xiaomi still has no plans to release the Mi Note 2 or Mi MIX to those of us on this side of the globe. We’ll have to keep hoping that something changes and Xiaomi begins looking into ways to enter the US market.

[Gizmochina]