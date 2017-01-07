Jan 7th, 2017

Upgrade fees are a necessary evil in the world of carrier contracts, and one that consumers have bene complaining about for years. The latest news for Verizon customers isn’t good, as the company has announced upgrade fees will be increased from $20 to $30.

However, the buck doesn’t stop there as Verizon has also nixed the ability for existing customers to upgrade their lines with another 2-year contract. This forces everyone into Verizon’s payment plan for devices, instead of getting devices at a subsidized price.

Everyone knew this move would be coming, it was just a matter of timing. So Verizon picked the only time that made sense with CES news dominating much of the airwaves. In fact, 2-year contracts have been unavailable for new customers since that announcement was made back in 2015.

Now, if you’re in a current 2-year contract and want to upgrade to say, the Pixel or Pixel XL, you will be forced into device payment plans or will have to purchase the device at full retail price. Plus, on top of that, you will still be charged the $30 upgrade fee which is being tacked on.

Even as John Legere attempts to change the world with T-Mobile, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that there really isn’t a great US carrier option.

[Droid Life | Verizon]
local_offer    Verizon  

stars Further Reading

The Verizon Galaxy Note 7 has been rendered useless

Delayed Pixel orders being resolved

Verizon's device-killing Note 7 update coming January 5th

Verizon won't be issuing the latest Note 7 update

Verizon halts Nougat Beta program

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

5

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

6

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertAndroid bug causing some Nexus 6P devices to bootloop
closeGoogle is aware of the bug that’s causing Nexus 6P bootloops

A bug first reported in December of last year seems to be gaining momentum as multiple Nexus 6P owners are reporting bootloop problems with their device.