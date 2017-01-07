Jan 7th, 2017

The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – New Acer Chromebook

62 likes – At CES 2017, Acer announced the Chromebook 11 N7 which follows the MIL-STD 810 military standard which helps keep the device protected from drops. The Chromebook 11 N7 also features a drain system which will direct spills away from key components.

#9 – Honor Magic Hands-on

63 likes – Honor showed off the Honor Magic at CES 2017 and Android Central was able to go hands-on with the new device. Andrew states the device’s hardware and software are both impressive, but it won’t be released outside of China.

#8 – LG Google Cast Soundbars

63 likes – LG announced 2 new soundbars which offer high-quality audio along with Google Case capabilities.

#7 – ZTE Android Wear Watch

64 likes – ZTE has finally confirmed that the company will be releasing an Android Wear smartwatch and already has a US carrier lined up to sell the watch.

#6 – Earin M-2 Earbuds

64 likes – Earin has released a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds which look to take on Apple’s EarPods directly. The Earin M-2 Earbuds feature touch controls and magnetic charging and will launch in Q1 2017.

#5 – Linksys Mesh Wi-Fi

64 likes – Linksys has announced a new mesh Wi-Fi product by the name of Velop. This router will work with multiple units to create a mesh Wi-Fi network and is priced at $199 or $349 for a 2-pack. The Velop also includes Alexa integration and can be controlled with an accompanying application.

#4 – 10 million Samsung Galaxy S8s

67 likes – A new report suggests that Samsung is planning to manufacture around 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 ahead of the phone’s launch in April.

#3 – Samsung Galaxy S8 Batteries

68 likes – Despite manufacturing the faulty batteries within the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung SDI will reportedly be the supplier for the Galaxy S8 batteries.

#2 – Dish AirTV

68 likes – Dish has introduced a new set-top box by the name of AirTV. This new box is for cord cutters and is based on Android TV while providing Sling TV support for those who want premium channels. The device is being sold for $129 with an antenna or $99 without an antenna.

#1 – January Android Security

70 likes – Google has published the Android security update for January and shared the details of over 50 different vulnerabilities which were patched with the update.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!
local_offer    EarlyBird  

stars Further Reading

Follow CES easily this year with EarlyBird

Hottest Android Stories (December 30th)

Hottest Android Stories (December 23rd)

Hottest Android Stories (December 16th)

Hottest Android Stories (December 2nd)

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

5

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

6

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertAndroid bug causing some Nexus 6P devices to bootloop
closeGoogle is aware of the bug that’s causing Nexus 6P bootloops

A bug first reported in December of last year seems to be gaining momentum as multiple Nexus 6P owners are reporting bootloop problems with their device.