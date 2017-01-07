The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – New Acer Chromebook

62 likes – At CES 2017, Acer announced the Chromebook 11 N7 which follows the MIL-STD 810 military standard which helps keep the device protected from drops. The Chromebook 11 N7 also features a drain system which will direct spills away from key components.

#9 – Honor Magic Hands-on

63 likes – Honor showed off the Honor Magic at CES 2017 and Android Central was able to go hands-on with the new device. Andrew states the device’s hardware and software are both impressive, but it won’t be released outside of China.

#8 – LG Google Cast Soundbars

63 likes – LG announced 2 new soundbars which offer high-quality audio along with Google Case capabilities.

#7 – ZTE Android Wear Watch

64 likes – ZTE has finally confirmed that the company will be releasing an Android Wear smartwatch and already has a US carrier lined up to sell the watch.

#6 – Earin M-2 Earbuds

64 likes – Earin has released a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds which look to take on Apple’s EarPods directly. The Earin M-2 Earbuds feature touch controls and magnetic charging and will launch in Q1 2017.

#5 – Linksys Mesh Wi-Fi

64 likes – Linksys has announced a new mesh Wi-Fi product by the name of Velop. This router will work with multiple units to create a mesh Wi-Fi network and is priced at $199 or $349 for a 2-pack. The Velop also includes Alexa integration and can be controlled with an accompanying application.

#4 – 10 million Samsung Galaxy S8s

67 likes – A new report suggests that Samsung is planning to manufacture around 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 ahead of the phone’s launch in April.

#3 – Samsung Galaxy S8 Batteries

68 likes – Despite manufacturing the faulty batteries within the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung SDI will reportedly be the supplier for the Galaxy S8 batteries.

#2 – Dish AirTV

68 likes – Dish has introduced a new set-top box by the name of AirTV. This new box is for cord cutters and is based on Android TV while providing Sling TV support for those who want premium channels. The device is being sold for $129 with an antenna or $99 without an antenna.

#1 – January Android Security

70 likes – Google has published the Android security update for January and shared the details of over 50 different vulnerabilities which were patched with the update.

