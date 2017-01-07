Jan 7th, 2017

As we get closer to Mobile World Congress, more information regarding what Nokia plans to do in 2017 becomes available. The company is rumored to be releasing at least 5 new smartphones over the course of the year, with the first to be announced next month.

The latest set of rumors seem to reveal the specs for the upcoming Nokia E1 smartphone. The device is expected to feature a 5.2 or 5.2-inch 720p display which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor and 2GB of RAM.

The E1 is also expected to include 16GB of storage, but it’s unknown whether there will be microSD card support. As for the cameras, the E1 will feature a 13MP rear-facing camera, as well as a 5MP front-facing camera. Finally, the device will be running Android 7.0 Nougat, but there’s no information regarding the battery size of the device.

With this set of specs, it’s fairly obvious that Nokia will be tip-toeing into the market with 2 budget devices as the Nokia D1C is expected to be priced around $150. Both the Nokia E1 and Nokia D1C will likely be launched at Mobile World Congress, which will kick off on February 27th. With HMD at the helm of Nokia’s branding, 2017 may see a resurgence of the once renowned brand.

[Nokia Power User]
