Jan 6th, 2017

Yesterday, we wrote about Ford bringing Amazon Alexa to cars in 2017. Today, a second car maker is jumping on the Alexa hype train. Amazon has announced that Volkswagen will be including Alexa in vehicles.

Like Ford’s implementation, Alexa will be useful while driving and while in your home. When you’re home, you can check up on fuel levels and send directions to your car for when you start driving. Conversely, while you’re in the car you can control smart things in your home. Like opening the garage door and turning on lights when you arrive.

At first glance, you might not see the value in having a virtual assistant in your car. It’s the integration with devices in your home that makes it so useful. Vehicles being able to communicate with your home is the stuff we see in sci-fi movies. Are you excited about having more tech in your car?

[via Amazon]

Our CES 2017 coverage is brought to you by the Honor 6X (buy it here)! It offers rock solid performance, exceptional battery life with a 3340 mAh battery, and takes amazing pics with cutting-edge dual-lens rear camera, and best of all- it's affordable. Learn more by checking out all of our Honor 6X coverage and discuss with others on our Honor 6X Forum!
local_offer    Amazon Alexa   CES 2017   Volkswagen  

stars Further Reading

Fitbit wants to create a new fitness social network

Hands on with the 21MP Kodak Ektra

Super thin Xiaomi TV

KODAK Compact 4K 360 Camera

Fossil Group intends to release 300 wearables in 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

5

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

6

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertLG publishes the January Android Security Bulletin
closeLG publishes January’s Android security bulletin ahead of Google

LG has published the full list of vulnerabilities that will be patched once Google releases the January Android Security Bulletin.