T-Mobile and John Legere are at CES this year. They took the opportunity to announce some changes as they go “all in” on their T-Mobile ONE plan. Starting on January 22nd, T-Mobile will only offer the ONE plan. Nothing else. They have a few changes to the plan as well.
The big thing from this event was new “rules” for the industry. T-Mobile won’t have a bunch of hidden taxes and fees on the ONE plan like most carriers do. The advertised price is the price you pay. T-Mobile is also adding a feature called “KickBack,” which will give you money back for the data (under 2GB) that you don’t use.
If you are looking to make the switch to T-Mobile, they are currently offering $150 per line for new customers. You can spend the money however you’d like. Read the full press release for more info.
Our CES 2017 coverage is brought to you by the Honor 6X (buy it here)! It offers rock solid performance, exceptional battery life with a 3340 mAh battery, and takes amazing pics with cutting-edge dual-lens rear camera, and best of all- it's affordable. Learn more by checking out all of our Honor 6X coverage and discuss with others on our Honor 6X Forum!