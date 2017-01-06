Virtual and Augmented Reality are two features that will be baked into more and more devices in the near future. We’ve already seen Google announce a few devices which will be Daydream-ready soon, while the ASUS ZenFone AR is both Daydream and Tango-enabled.

The ZenFone AR marks the second smartphone to be released with support for Tango, after the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. However, the Phab2 Pro had many issues with the software and compatibility, that it was largely overlooked.

Now it seems that Huawei may be getting on the phone. It was already confirmed that the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Porsche Design would be receiving updates with Daydream compatibility, but the buck doesn’t stop there. In an interview with Android Authority, Huawei confirmed the company is working on a Tango-enabled device.

There is no other information available regarding this device, so we’re kind of left in the dark for now. Regardless, it’s important for more OEMs to jump on board with the likes of Daydream and Tango if Google really wants the adoption rate to grow.

