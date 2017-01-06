Virtual and Augmented Reality are two features that will be baked into more and more devices in the near future. We’ve already seen Google announce a few devices which will be Daydream-ready soon, while the ASUS ZenFone AR is both Daydream and Tango-enabled.
The ZenFone AR marks the second smartphone to be released with support for Tango, after the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. However, the Phab2 Pro had many issues with the software and compatibility, that it was largely overlooked.
Now it seems that Huawei may be getting on the phone. It was already confirmed that the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Porsche Design would be receiving updates with Daydream compatibility, but the buck doesn’t stop there. In an interview with Android Authority, Huawei confirmed the company is working on a Tango-enabled device.
There is no other information available regarding this device, so we’re kind of left in the dark for now. Regardless, it’s important for more OEMs to jump on board with the likes of Daydream and Tango if Google really wants the adoption rate to grow.
Our CES 2017 coverage is brought to you by the Honor 6X (buy it here)! It offers rock solid performance, exceptional battery life with a 3340 mAh battery, and takes amazing pics with cutting-edge dual-lens rear camera, and best of all- it's affordable. Learn more by checking out all of our Honor 6X coverage and discuss with others on our Honor 6X Forum!