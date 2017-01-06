Jan 6th, 2017

In a world ruled by over-the-top specs and cameras that are getting closer to DSLR quality, there’s not much room for niche devices, but that hasn’t stopped Kodak from trying. Originally announced back in October, Kodak introduced the Ektra to everyone as the company hoped to hit the nostalgia button.

Besides coming from a brand with such recognition as Kodak, the Ektra looks to be for those who don’t necessarily care about the smartphone aspect, but want an excellent camera in their pocket at all times. Speaking of which, the camera Kodak has packed into the Ektra measures in at 21MP, which may seem like overkill at first, but once you look at what it’s capable of, you may change your mind.

Inspired Design

Before getting into the capabilities of the Ektra’s camera, let’s take a look at the overall design of the device. The Ektra smartphone’s name is derived from the original Kodak Ektra camera which was released back in 1941. This is where much of the design inspiration came from for the Ektra smartphone.

When looking at the front of the device, there’s not much to make note of, with the 5-inch 1080p display gracing the front. Since the camera is the centerpiece of the Ektra, it’s no surprise that there’s not a higher-resolution display. However, there is a 16MP front-facing camera nestled above the display next to the front speaker.

The right side of the Ektra features all of your main controls, including the volume rocker, power button, and shutter button for the camera. Then comes the camera bump. In order to help bring back some nostalgia, the camera bump houses the 21MP main shooter. 

However, as you look further towards the bottom, the Ektra has a slight curve on the bottom of the device. This helps to create a bit of a handle for when you’re trying to take some good photos. Add on the fact that the back of the Ektra is made of leather which will add some grip so the phone won’t slip.

Retro Case

Furthermore, Kodak has created a “case” for the Ektra, which is made completely from leather. This case also includes a cutout for the camera lens to sit, with the rest of the case folding over top and protecting the lens itself, while keeping the device secure.

Due to the various buttons around the case, you can peel the cover back to take a quick photo. However, you can also take the top folding part of the case all the way off, while keeping the Ektra secure in the case while using the attached strap to keep your camera at the ready.

Under the Hood

Now for what’s under the hood, the Ektra won’t blow anyone’s socks off. The device comes with a 5-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the MediaTek Helio X20 processor and 3GB of RAM. Additionally, Kodak has included 32GB for storage, but you can upgrade that via microSD if you need store more images and videos.

Kodak Ektra Specs:

  • Display: 5-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS @ 441ppi
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio X20
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Storage: 32GB expandable
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Rear Camera: 21MP
  • Battery: 3000mAh non-removable
  • USB Type-C Charging Port

The Ektra also includes a 3,000mAh non-removable battery which should last a decent amount of time. If you’re planning on going for a photo shoot, then you may want to pack a portable charger, but you should be fine otherwise. Plus, the USB Type-C charging port is another welcome addition, so at least we know Kodak isn’t fully stuck in the past.

One area where the Ektra is stuck in the past, for now at least, is the software. The Ektra was released with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and we have heard no word as to whether the device will be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat. Luckily, there isn’t much of an overlay on the Ektra which would distract from the main purpose of the device.

Camera Features and Samples

Now for the fun part. We’ve already mentioned the camera, but let’s dive a bit deeper into what’s offered. The camera measures in at 21MP, but includes an array of software features to help mimic the feeling of a traditional camera.

There are different shooting modes which can be accessed by the click wheel in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. From here, you will receive a vibration response every time you change modes and you can even rotate around to get the old-school feeling.

The modes themselves range from automatic mode, manual mode, panoramic mode, and the ability to shoot video in up to 4K. After you’ve captured the perfect shot, you will then be able to edit the photo right away thanks to shortcuts that have been added to the gallery application.

Kodak was kind enough to share some of the images that have been taken with the Ektra, and some of which have been edited through Snapseed.

This first image is a panoramic photograph that was taken with the Ektra. This image shows the range of colors that can be captured through the 21MP lens, along with the range that the camera is capable of capturing.

The Ektra offers a different take on panoramic images compared to other smartphones. Certain devices require you to take panoramic images with your device handled horizontally, however, the Ektra does this while holding your phone vertically. The reason for this is due to the ability to capture more images, creating a larger image.

This next image gives us a look at the Bokeh mode that is available on the Ektra. As you can see, all of the foreground items are perfectly in focus, while the nothing in the background grabs your attention.

There are some more images that we’d like to share with you, and would like to hear your feedback as to what you think of the Kodak Ektra’s capabilities/

Is it coming to the US?

The short answer is yes. The device was initially launched in the UK and Europe for £449, but the company has confirmed it will be launching in the US in April. Unfortunately, pricing and availability information was not shared, so we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to know how much the Kodak Ektra will take from our wallets. 

Is the Ektra a device that you would be interested in purchasing? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think.

Our CES 2017 coverage is brought to you by the Honor 6X (buy it here)! It offers rock solid performance, exceptional battery life with a 3340 mAh battery, and takes amazing pics with cutting-edge dual-lens rear camera, and best of all- it's affordable. Learn more by checking out all of our Honor 6X coverage and discuss with others on our Honor 6X Forum!
local_offer    CES   CES 2017   kodak   Kodak Ektra  

stars Further Reading

Super thin Xiaomi TV

KODAK Compact 4K 360 Camera

Fossil Group intends to release 300 wearables in 2017

Huawei plans to release a Tango-enabled smartphone

T-Mobile all in on ONE plan

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

5

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

6

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertBest Android Games (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Games [January 2017]

The Holidays are mostly over and now we’re left with the cold of winter. The best thing to do while you’re snowed in is cozy up with your phone or tablet and play some games.

9

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

10

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.