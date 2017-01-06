Jan 6th, 2017

We’ve seen a lot of new products revealed at CES including smartphones, wearables, products for moms-to-be, and more. Despite the overwhelming feeling that smartwatches are becoming more and more stagnant, that hasn’t stopped some companies from pushing the envelope anyways.

Fossil is one of these companies, but it seems that the company has much more in store for 2017. At CES 2017, Fossil announced it plans to release up to 300 new wearables over the course of the year through its different sub-brands.

There are many different manufacturers that operate under the Fossil Group brand, including Chaps, Diesel, Fossil, Skagen, and Misfit. We’ve already seen Misfit announce its new smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid, and with today being the first of the show floor being open, we can expect more wearables to be shown off.

  • Armani Exchange entered the wearables market with the introduction of Armani Exchange Connected, a collection of hybrid smartwatches.
  • Fossil extended its Fossil Q hybrid smartwatch line with Fossil Q Accomplice, which features the brand’s slimmest case to date.
  • Skagen introduced the Jorn and Hald hybrid smartwatches, offering thinner case sizes that are appealing to a modern aesthetic.
  • Misfit unveiled Vapor, the brand’s first touchscreen smartwatch featuring heart rate, GPS and standalone music functionality.

Considering the fact that companies operating under Fossil Group combined to release 160 new wearables in 2016, we are in store for much more this year. Let us know what you think about the state of wearables and if smartwatches are on the decline.

