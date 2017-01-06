Jan 6th, 2017

Virtual Reality seems to be the next biggest craze with smartphones, other than dual-camera setups. Google initially announced the new Daydream VR platform back at Google I/O 2016 which was released along with the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Fast forward to the latter part of 2016 when the Moto Z lineup was updated with Android Nougat. At that time the Moto Z became the first non-Pixel smartphone to include Daydream. Then ZTE made an announcement confirming the Android Nougat update would include Daydream support.

Now, Google has published on its blog the fact that there will be a total of 4 different smartphones which will include Daydream support in the near future. The ASUS ZenFone AR was introduced at CES 2017 and was confirmed to include both Tango and Daydream support.

The Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design were both introduced back in 2016, but Google has confirmed these devices will be updated with Daydream support. However, Google did not share the details of when the devices would be able to be used with Daydream.

We’ll have to wait until the respective OEMs provide us more information regarding the updates, but it’s great to see Daydream make its way to more and more devices.

[Google Blog]
