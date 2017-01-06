Jan 6th, 2017

AT&T is doing everything it can to get its legacy unlimited data subscribers to switch to any of their new plans, as it has announced another $5 price hike for those plans that will go into effect starting March 2017. AT&T says it will notify those customers affected by this price hike before the rate increase goes into effect.

What’s the reason?

Consumers and businesses are using mobile data at record levels and the trend is expected to continue. To help ensure we continue to provide the best service for all of our customers, a small price increase is being made at this time.

Of course, if you want to sign up for AT&T’s new Unlimited Plan that requires having DirectTV service, then the company doesn’t care how much data you use. Keep in mind that once you’ve switched to a new plan, your old plan is forever gone and you’re immediately locked into a new contract.

The one silver lining to this is if you’re in a contract with AT&T and you’re unhappy with the rate increase, you can use this opportunity to cancel your contract without an early termination fee applied to your account since AT&T changed the terms of the contract. To take advantage of that, you’ll need to call and cancel your contract within 60 days of the first extra charge appearing on your bill.

Do you still have an old grandfathered unlimited data account? Will you keep it or will you go somewhere else with this new rate increase?

