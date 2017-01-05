The Xiaomi Mi MIX was initially launched in October 2016, but Xiaomi is back at it at CES 2017. The company has announced a new color variant, White, for the device at CES but the specs are the same as the Black version that was initially announced.
Size & Display
- Screen:
- Size: 6.4-inch
- Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1080 x 2040 pixels) ~362 ppi
- Type: IPS LCD
- Dimensions: 158.8 x 81.9 x 7.9 mm
- Weight: 209g
- Material: Ceramic
Colors
Black / White
Internals
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- GPU: Adreno 530
- RAM: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4
- Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS2.0
- Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8
Cameras
Rear Camera:
- Size: 16 MP
- OIS: Yes
- Autofocus: PDAF
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Video:
- 4K resolution video at 30fps
- Slow Motion 720p video at 120fps
- 1080p video at 30 fps
- 720p video at 30 fps
- Features: Auto-HDR, Manual Control, HQ, Burst Mode
Front Camera
- Size: 5MP
- Video:1080p video at 30fps
- Selfie countdown, Facial Recognition
Connectivity
- Ports: USB Type-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack
- Dual nano-SIM slot
- Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC: NFC Enabled
- Positioning: GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
Battery
- Type: Non-removable Li-Ion
- Size: 4,400mAh
- Extras: Fast Charging via Quick Charge 3.0
Sensors
- Fingerprint
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Proximity
- Compass
- Barometer
- Ambient Light Sensor
- Vibration Motor
Network
- FDD-LTE: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B9
- TD-LTE: B38, B39, B40, B42
- TD-SCDMA: B34, B40
- WCDMA: B1, B2, B5, B9
- GSM: B2, B3, B5, B9
- CDMA1X/EVDO: BC1