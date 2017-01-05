The Xiaomi Mi MIX was initially launched in October 2016, but Xiaomi is back at it at CES 2017. The company has announced a new color variant, White, for the device at CES but the specs are the same as the Black version that was initially announced.

Size & Display

Screen: Size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1080 x 2040 pixels) ~362 ppi Type: IPS LCD



Dimensions: 158.8 x 81.9 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 209g

Material: Ceramic

Colors

Black / White

Internals

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

GPU: Adreno 530

RAM: 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4

Storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS2.0

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8

Cameras

Rear Camera:

Size: 16 MP

OIS: Yes

Autofocus: PDAF

Aperture: f/2.0

Video: 4K resolution video at 30fps Slow Motion 720p video at 120fps 1080p video at 30 fps 720p video at 30 fps

Features: Auto-HDR, Manual Control, HQ, Burst Mode

Front Camera

Size: 5MP

Video:1080p video at 30fps

Selfie countdown, Facial Recognition

Connectivity

Ports: USB Type-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Dual nano-SIM slot

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2

NFC: NFC Enabled

Positioning: GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Battery

Type: Non-removable Li-Ion

Size: 4,400mAh

Extras: Fast Charging via Quick Charge 3.0

Sensors

Fingerprint

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Vibration Motor

Network