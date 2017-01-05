Xiaomi has been in the smartphone game for some time, but the company has attempted to shake the market up following the release of the Xiaomi Mi MIX. The device features top of the line specs in an awesome bezel-less and ceramic design.
The Xiaomi Mi MIX in White and Black
When the device was launched in October of 2016, the Mi MIX was only available in Black, but there were images which showed off the device in White. Now, Xiaomi has taken to the stage at CES 2017 to announce the devices new color option.
Xiaomi Mi MIX Specs
- Display: 6.4-inch 2040 x 1080 (17:9 screen ratio)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- RAM: 4GB/6GB
- Storage: 128GB/256GB
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Rear Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 4,400mAh w/ Quick Charge 3.0
- Fingerprint Sensor
We are still waiting to hear whether Xiaomi plans on bringing the Mi MIX to the States, but if they do, are you interested in grabbing one? Let us know in the comments below.
