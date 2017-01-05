Back in November, we reported that the unlocked version of the HTC 10 finally got its update to Nougat and now it looks like the carrier versions of the phone are slowly rolling out the Nougat update. The T-Mobile version of the HTC 10 now has the Android 7.0 Nougat update rolling out, bringing the ROM version to 2.37.531.5.

While that’s great for customers on T-Mobile, plenty of people on Twitter are still upset that HTC seems to be ignoring other portions of the world. Specifically, tons of European commenters posted to let people know HTC still hasn’t issued the Nougat update for the HTC 10 there, and even the company’s home country of Taiwan hasn’t seen the Nougat update for the device just yet.

It’s great that HTC seems to be focusing on the US market, but unfortunate that the rollout for Nougat on such a great device is taking so long in other parts of the world. Hopefully, HTC will complete the rollout for the device soon. If you’re curious about the HTC 10, be sure to check out our review where we called it one of the best devices of 2016.