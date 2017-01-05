Google started the Android One program to get affordable smartphones into all corners of the globe. Those devices cost around $100, which is very good for an up-to-date device. However, Google CEO Sundar Pichai doesn’t think $100 is good enough. Even $50 is too much. His goal is $30.

“The right price point for smartphones in India is $30, and pursuing high quality smartphones at the price point will unlock it even more.”

India currently has the largest base of Android users, and most of those users have phones that cost less than $150. Pichai went on to say that cheaper devices is only part of the solution. They also need services that can run reliably on “flaky” networks. He says Google is working on making more services adapt to slow internet.

We love to talk about the latest and greatest high-end smartphones, but the fact is most people rely on these affordable devices. The cheaper we can get the tech, the more people can enjoy Android.

[via Mashable]