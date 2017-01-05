While all of the flagship devices are being held until Mobile World Congress next month, CES 2017 is the platform for many budget devices to be unveiled. We’ve already seen the latest offerings from ZTE, ASUS, and Honor, with Alcatel joining the pack.The Alcatel A3 XL features a large 6-inch IPS display, but the resolution comes in at just 1280 x 720. This means it’s less than full HD, meaning you may want to look elsewhere if you need a better display.

Powering the device is a quad-core MediaTek processor with only 1GB of RAM. Alcatel has also added 8GB of storage in a world where 32GB is beginning to be phased out, but you’ll be able to add a microSD card to the A3 XL. Despite the A3 XL only including 1GB of RAM, the device will include Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

As for the rest of the device, you’re looking at an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. However, the one place that Alcatel didn’t skip is the fingerprint sensor, as this has been placed on the rear of the device.

Alcatel did not reveal official pricing but did state the device would be coming to Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in the first quarter of 2017. Then it will be made available in Europe and other markets later in the year.

