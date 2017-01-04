Back in December, ZTE announced it had opened registration for those looking to try out Android Nougat on the ZTE Axon 7. The testing period has seemingly gone so well that the company has confirmed that it will be releasing the latest update for the Axon 7 by the end of January.

Now owners of the device can rejoice as they experience the latest and greatest that Android has to offer. However, the fun doesn’t stop there as the update will bring Daydream VR support to the Axon 7.

After the Pixel was released, there was a little bit of a wait before any other devices were updated with support for Daydream VR. But once the Nougat update began rolling out to Motorola’s Moto Z lineup, we started to see more and more users taking advantage of the feature.

If you’ve already been using the Nougat beta, let us know how it’s running on your Axon 7, and if you’re excited for the stable release.

[Android Authority]