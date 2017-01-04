Jan 4th, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 has been available since June of last year and it’s a great budget fitness tracker that includes automatic heart rate sensors. The only problem with the device seems to be it has trouble reading the heart rate of people who have a dark skin complexion when compared to someone who has a fairer skin complexion.

This problem first cropped up in October last year, just two months after the launch of the device. In a thread entitled, “Mi Band 2 Heart Rate measure not working on Black People” several people are reporting that the device is unable to measure the heart rate of those with dark skin, but can measure it just fine when placed on lighter parts of their body, such as the palms of their hands.

Here are some of the reports from the forum:

I have bought the mi band 2 and seems that the heart rate measure is not working on black people.

We have done some tests with the same bracelet on several people. The heart rate measure works well on white people and failed each time on black skin.

I bought the mi band 2 since one week and the heart rate measure still not working on me. I tried using another mi band 2, the result is the same i.e. works well on white while it’s not working well me.

Are you aware of this technical issue ? It’s embarrassing because I bought for this feature.

To their credit, Xiaomi has marked the issue as being worked on, but that hasn’t stopped the complaints piling up that the device just doesn’t seem to work very well with dark skin. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this, either. When Microsoft’s Kinect first debuted in 2010 it had trouble detecting people with dark skin, too.

local_offer    Xiaomi   Xiaomi Mi Band 2  

stars Further Reading

The Xiaomi Mi 6 may be announced on Feb. 6

Samsung, Apple dominate holidays

Foldable smartphones could have 20% marketshare by 2019

Xiaomi Mi MIX may come in white soon

Xiaomi's Mi S is a small phone with flagship specs

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

3

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

4

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

9

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

10

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.