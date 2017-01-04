The buzz for Android Wear is finally starting to pick up. We’ve already seen one new smartwatch in 2017. Swarovski is looking to get in the game later this year as well. On Instagram, they have shared a video to tease their upcoming Android Wear device.
The video doesn’t share too many details about the device. We know they have partnered with Qualcomm for the processor. We also know it will be designed for women. The device will be unveiled in March at Baselworld 2017. Swarovski is a premium watch manufacturer, so expect this device to cost a pretty penny. Also expect it to be very well made and beautiful.
