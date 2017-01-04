Early rumors stated that all models of the Samsung Galaxy S8 would have curved displays like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. It wasn’t hard to believe those rumors as Samsung has been pushing curved displays hard. However, a new report claims that Samsung will indeed have a model with a regular ‘ol flat display. So retro.
The new rumor claims it will be business as usual for the Galaxy S8: one flat and one curved model. The real question is what size will those displays be? A recent rumor claimed that the second model could have a 6-inch display. That would make sense if they want to replace the Note line, but recent rumors claim they’re currently working on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.
How do you feel about curved displays? Are you a fan? The Note 7 had subtle curves, which felt very nice. Previous Samsung phones have had more drastic curves. How curvy do you like your phone?
[via SamMobile]