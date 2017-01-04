Early rumors stated that all models of the Samsung Galaxy S8 would have curved displays like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge . It wasn’t hard to believe those rumors as Samsung has been pushing curved displays hard. However, a new report claims that Samsung will indeed have a model with a regular ‘ol flat display. So retro.

The new rumor claims it will be business as usual for the Galaxy S8: one flat and one curved model. The real question is what size will those displays be? A recent rumor claimed that the second model could have a 6-inch display. That would make sense if they want to replace the Note line, but recent rumors claim they’re currently working on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 .

How do you feel about curved displays? Are you a fan? The Note 7 had subtle curves, which felt very nice. Previous Samsung phones have had more drastic curves. How curvy do you like your phone?

