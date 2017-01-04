With CES 2017 week underway, we have already seen a load of new products and devices. We also saw an announcement from Fiat Chrysler and Google where the car manufacturer will be providing a new infotainment system that runs on Android.

Now another partnership between Panasonic and Qualcomm aims to provide a similar experience. The new partnership makes use of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 820Am automotive processor, which includes an LTE modem.

The infotainment center is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, but is an alternative solution for those not wanting to use Android Auto. The system will also be able to support multiple display sizes with different resolutions, making it easier for car manufacturers to integrate this system into your next car.

It’s still unknown as to why Google is partnering with these companies, as Android Auto was already available as an option for most cars. Plus, the company turned Android Auto into a standalone application for everyone earlier in the year.

Maybe it’s safe to say that Android Auto is on its way out.

