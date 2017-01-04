The last time we wrote about Nokia, a rumor claimed they would have 5 Android devices for 2017. Now, a new leak seems to suggest that 5 devices was too low. Nokia could have 6-7 Android devices for the new year. This new information comes from a slide in a presentation by a Malaysian distributor.

The slide says “HMD will launch Nokia Android smartphones by Q2 2017.” It goes on to say a “total of 6-7 models will be available by end 2017.” They also mention the devices will be in the mid and high-end ranges. In case you’re wondering, HMD Global is a Finnish company that now owns the Nokia phone brand. These devices will feature the Nokia name, but they aren’t technically built by Nokia.

Are you interested in a Nokia-branded Android phone?

[via NokiaPU]