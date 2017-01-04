Needless to say, 2017 is off to a fast start as we’ve seen devices and teasers from various companies. Now, a new rumor suggests the HTC X10 will be unveiled at the end of January, adding another device to the crowded budget market.

Image courtesy of VentureBeat

According to Evan Blass from VentureBeat, the device won’t be much different than the HTC X9, except for the processor and camera. The X10 will feature the same MediaTek processor which was featured in the HTC Desire , 10, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

As for the display, the report suggests that the display will be the same 5.5-inch panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Moving onto the cameras, the X10 is said to feature a 16.3MP rear shooter, along with a 7.9MP selfie camera.

According to previous reports, the HTC X10 will be the first of three new smartphones to debut in the 1st quarter of 2017. Following the X10 will be the HTC Ocean Note, and the successor to the HTC 10 .

Back in December, HTC sent press invites for an event that will be taking place on January 12th. No other details have been revealed regarding the event, so we’ll have to wait until then to see what’s in store.