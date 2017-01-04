Jan 4th, 2017

Needless to say, 2017 is off to a fast start as we’ve seen devices and teasers from various companies. Now, a new rumor suggests the HTC X10 will be unveiled at the end of January, adding another device to the crowded budget market.

Image courtesy of VentureBeat

According to Evan Blass from VentureBeat, the device won’t be much different than the HTC X9, except for the processor and camera. The X10 will feature the same MediaTek processor which was featured in the HTC Desire, 10, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

As for the display, the report suggests that the display will be the same 5.5-inch panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Moving onto the cameras, the X10 is said to feature a 16.3MP rear shooter, along with a 7.9MP selfie camera.

According to previous reports, the HTC X10 will be the first of three new smartphones to debut in the 1st quarter of 2017. Following the X10 will be the HTC Ocean Note, and the successor to the HTC 10.

Back in December, HTC sent press invites for an event that will be taking place on January 12th. No other details have been revealed regarding the event, so we’ll have to wait until then to see what’s in store.
local_offer    HTC   HTC X10  

stars Further Reading

LineageOS nightlies come to HTC 10

HTC Ocean Note details

HTC Vive 2 rumors begin

3 new HTC phones in Q1

Some OEMs have struggled mightily in 2016

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

3

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

4

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

9

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

10

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.