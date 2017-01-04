Yesterday, Honor took to the stage at CES 2017 to announce the Honor 6X would be coming to the US along with other markets. The device features an impressive spec sheet along with a new dual-lens camera setup which is turning heads.

The device features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display and is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 655 processor with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The device is also coupled with 32GB of expandable storage for the 3GB variant, while you can get either 32GB or 64GB with the 4GB model.

Pricing for the device starts at just $249 for the base model Honor 6X . However, at this time, the 4GB variant is not available for pre-order as of yet, but will be coming in Q1 2017.

Plus, Honor is throwing a little bit of a party for everyone in celebration of the 6X. Starting on January 12th at 12PM CST, Honor will be running a flash sale on the device. This flash sale will knock $50 off the regular price of the Honor 6X, but you will also receive a case, a set of earbuds, and a selfie stick. Unfortunately, you’ll have to move quickly as only the first 300 buyers of the device will receive the free accessories.

Once you have pre-ordered your specific Honor 6X, the device will begin shipping by January 15th, as that’s the date that the device goes on sale. If you’re interested in picking one of these new devices up, you can pre-order from either Best Buy, Newegg, Amazon, or directly from Honor.