Jan 4th, 2017

One quick look at the Honor 6X specs and you’ll want one for yourself. Trust us: we’ve tried it ourselves. The price is awesomely affordable at $249 and already available for purchase at Amazon, but why buy it when you can have it for free?

Enter to win an Honor 6X in our contest below! Simply use the selected entry method to earn contest “points” – each point counting as an entry – and when the contest ends we’ll select one winner at random!

A few rules to keep in mind:

  • Must be 18+ years of age
  • Must be in the USA (with valid postal address)
  • Must use valid e-mail address

While you’re eagerly awaiting the contest results, check out more Honor 6X news and discussion in the Honor 6X Forum!
