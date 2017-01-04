Jan 4th, 2017

When the Honor 6X was announced yesterday, many of us sank our heads in dismay as it was announced with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Android Nougat has been available for quite some time, and we would expect OEMs to jump on board ASAP. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, but Honor gave us a little insight as to when the update will be coming.

During the announcement, Honor confirmed that Android Nougat would be coming to the Honor 6X in Q2 of 2017. Of course, Honor will be releasing the Nougat update with the EMUI 5.0 software skin on top.

Now that pre-orders are live and we’ve gotten a deeper look at what the device has to offer, let us know if you’ll be picking one up. In the meantime, be sure to hit the links below to check out more coverage of the Honor 6X.

