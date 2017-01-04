Jan 4th, 2017

AT&T’s big shtick lately has been that they’re not just talking about 5G — they’re paving the way in getting it launched. Verizon took those honors for the launch of 4G, so it’s natural for AT&T to want to get out ahead of them this time.

Thankfully, it isn’t all just talk. AT&T has announced their preliminary plans for deploying 5G, the first phase of which will start later this year. Their immediate goal will be to meet the technological targets of 1 gigabits per second throughput on their current 4G deployments, though their 5G tests are currently hitting up to 14 gigabits. They’ve also successfully tested 3-milisecond latency, which is pretty insane for cellular connections.

Going forward, AT&T is set to begin more 5G trials, including one where DirecTV customers will be delivered video over a fixed 5G connection using DirecTV Now in order to test video delivery over their millimeter wave technology.

All of this is to say that once the 3GPP fully defines the standard of what a “5G” connection is (no such standard currently exists, but target numbers have been proposed), AT&T is likely to be ready to go with a network that can fully meet those requirements.

The only question at that point will be how fast can they get the network up and going across the country, and how soon can we expect devices that will support it? It doesn’t sound like those answers will become clear in 2017, but it shouldn’t be too much longer.

[via AT&T]
local_offer    5G   AT&T  

stars Further Reading

AT&T's Call Protect aims to block spam calls

BOGO deals launched at AT&T

T-Mobile takes a shot at AT&T with its l

Carriers announce dates for Note 7 death

Moto teases 5G Moto Mod

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

3

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

4

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

9

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

10

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.