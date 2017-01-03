Jan 3rd, 2017

ZTE might not be the household name like Samsung or LG, but they make some great Android phones. The ZTE Axon 7 was one of our favorite phones from 2016. So what’s next from ZTE? A phone with a curved display like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Curves are so hot right now.

ZTE’s marketing director shared an image (above) to his Weibo blog that seems to show a phone with a curved edge display. The image says “Goodbye 2016” and he wishes a happy “boundless” New Year. Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any rumors about a ZTE phone with curved display, so this device could be anything at this point. We’re excited to see what ZTE has in store for 2016.

[via GadgetDetected]
local_offer    ZTE  

stars Further Reading

The ZTE Blade gets leaked ahead of CES 2017

Discounts on Honor, SONY and ZTE phones

ZTE Axon 7 Nougat beta arrives

ZTE introduces a new variant of the Axon 7

Newegg's Black Friday deals revealed

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

9

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

10

more_vertS8 may have S-Pen
closeWould you buy an S-Pen for your Samsung Galaxy S8?

We’re not expecting to get another Note until late 2017, but Samsung might be wanting to offer a little something ahead of then.