ZTE might not be the household name like Samsung or LG, but they make some great Android phones. The ZTE Axon 7 was one of our favorite phones from 2016. So what’s next from ZTE? A phone with a curved display like the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge . Curves are so hot right now.

ZTE’s marketing director shared an image (above) to his Weibo blog that seems to show a phone with a curved edge display. The image says “Goodbye 2016” and he wishes a happy “boundless” New Year. Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any rumors about a ZTE phone with curved display, so this device could be anything at this point. We’re excited to see what ZTE has in store for 2016.

[via GadgetDetected]