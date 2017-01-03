Last year at CES, ZTE debuted the ZTE Blade V7, so it makes sense that this year the company will be releasing a successor to that series of phones. A few days ago we reported that someone pulled the trigger on ZTE’s main website a little too early, so we know new Blade devices are on the way.

Now, the same thing has happened with the Blade V8 Pro, which will likely be made official alongside the ZTE Blade V8. This new Pro version of the device looks pretty different than its smaller cousin, which is unusual in the smartphone world. A Russian site has leaked a look at some of the press materials and specs of this upcoming phone.

Rumored Specs

5.5″ 1080p screen

2.5D Gorilla Glass 3

Snapdragon 625 chipset

3GB of RAM

32GB expandable storage

Dual 13MP rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

3,140mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

The device clocks in at just 185g and will be sold in the US for around $230, undercutting ZTE’s Axon line by quite a bit. In comparison with the non-Pro version, the ZTE Blade V8 Pro features a larger screen, a better chipset, and a higher resolution on its secondary camera in the rear. Not bad for the budget price of $230.